R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

R Madhavan, an actor, has released a video of his son, Vedaant Madhavan, winning a silver medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022. Vedaant won the 1500m freestyle swimming event with a time of 15:57:86. R Madhavan took to Twitter to publish a screenshot of the Swimming Federation of India's article about India's victory in the tournament.

R Madhavan is one of the rare actors who has achieved pan-Indian acclaim. He is well-known for his acting talent and as an inspiration to young people. His son Vedaant appears to be following in his father's footsteps, but in athletics rather than entertainment.

The actor shared the news on social media along with pictures.Sharing a picture on Instagram, Madhavan wrote, With all your blessings & Gods grace @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud"

Madhavan’s fans and friends from the film industry hailed Vedaant for his achievement. Anand L Rai, wrote, “So proud of you Vedaant,” while actor Esha Deol commented, “Super congratulations.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit were also among the people who congratulated Vedaant for his feat. While Shetty wrote, “Awwwww Woooowwwww", Shirodkar commented, “Many many congratulations to all of you, and a special wish to our little big boy.”

While Vedaant won silver for India, Sajan Prakash, from the Kerala region of Idukki, won gold. Madhavan also posted a photo of himself and his son. Sajan excels at freestyle, butterfly, and medley events.