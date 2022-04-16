Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

    R Madhavan's fans and industry colleagues complimented Vedaant Madhavan on his success.

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    R Madhavan, an actor, has released a video of his son, Vedaant Madhavan, winning a silver medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022. Vedaant won the 1500m freestyle swimming event with a time of 15:57:86. R Madhavan took to Twitter to publish a screenshot of the Swimming Federation of India's article about India's victory in the tournament.

    R Madhavan is one of the rare actors who has achieved pan-Indian acclaim. He is well-known for his acting talent and as an inspiration to young people. His son Vedaant appears to be following in his father's footsteps, but in athletics rather than entertainment.

    Image

    The actor shared the news on social media along with pictures.Sharing a picture on Instagram, Madhavan wrote, With all your blessings & Gods grace @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud"

    Also Read: 7 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu taught us fitness lessons; from deadlifts to squats and more

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

    Madhavan’s fans and friends from the film industry hailed Vedaant for his achievement. Anand L Rai, wrote, “So proud of you Vedaant,” while actor Esha Deol commented, “Super congratulations.” 

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit were also among the people who congratulated Vedaant for his feat. While Shetty wrote, “Awwwww Woooowwwww", Shirodkar commented, “Many many congratulations to all of you, and a special wish to our little big boy.”

    Also Read: Esha Gupta shows off her perfectly toned abs in her latest Instagram pictures

    While Vedaant won silver for India, Sajan Prakash, from the Kerala region of Idukki, won gold. Madhavan also posted a photo of himself and his son. Sajan excels at freestyle, butterfly, and medley events.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days

    BTS J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga RBA

    BTS's J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon RBA

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck RBA

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer YCB

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer

    Recent Stories

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy gcw

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI begins hunt for Indian Premier League IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser-ayh

    BCCI begins hunt for IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser

    Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights' RBA

    (Pictures) Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights'

    Pink Moon 2022 Know date time significance and other details gcw

    Pink Moon 2022: Know date, time, significance and other details

    7 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu taught us fitness lessons; from deadlifts to squats and more RBA

    7 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu taught us fitness lessons; from deadlifts to squats and more

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon