Esha Gupta shows off her perfectly toned abs in her latest Instagram pictures; OMG 'too hot to handle'

Esha Gupta flaunts her washboard sexy abs in her new photoshoot; check all 7 pictures

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has a desirable body, often displayed in her sexy pictures and shares on her Instagram page. Take a look at the diva's hot photoshoots.



Esha dressed as a muse for Massimo Dutti, wearing a white sleeveless cropped top with a pair of black high-waisted slacks.



Esha Gupta's fashionable sense of fashion always has fashion admirers scrambling to take notes. Esha seamlessly integrates style and comfort into his outfits and slays fashion goals like a pro. On Friday, April 15.

Esha brightened our day by posting an overload of photos of herself in casual attire, making us stop and gaze.

Esha posed as a muse for fashion designer house Massimo Dutti, wearing a monochromatic casual co-ord outfit for the photos.



The actress stood infront of the camera wearing her tresses open in loose wavy curls and decked out in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.



For her look, Esha Gupta was styled by hairdresser and cosmetics artist Priyanka Chourasia.