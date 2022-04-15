Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta shows off her perfectly toned abs in her latest Instagram pictures; OMG 'too hot to handle'

    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    Esha Gupta flaunts her washboard sexy abs in her new photoshoot; check all 7 pictures 

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has a desirable body, often displayed in her sexy pictures and shares on her Instagram page. Take a look at the diva's hot photoshoots.
     

    Esha dressed as a muse for Massimo Dutti, wearing a white sleeveless cropped top with a pair of black high-waisted slacks.
     

    Esha Gupta's fashionable sense of fashion always has fashion admirers scrambling to take notes. Esha seamlessly integrates style and comfort into his outfits and slays fashion goals like a pro. On Friday, April 15.

    Esha brightened our day by posting an overload of photos of herself in casual attire, making us stop and gaze.

    Esha posed as a muse for fashion designer house Massimo Dutti, wearing a monochromatic casual co-ord outfit for the photos. 
     

    The actress stood infront of the camera wearing her tresses open in loose wavy curls and decked out in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. 
     

    For her look, Esha Gupta was styled by hairdresser and cosmetics artist Priyanka Chourasia. Also Read: IPL 2022: GT's Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's 7 steamy bikini pictures

    Esha Gupta is a frequent social media user and share steamy photos and often increases the temperature on social media. She has over 7.5m followers on Instagram. Also Read: Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen; from fresh juices to salad dressings and more

     

    Video Icon