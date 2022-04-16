7 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu taught us fitness lessons; from deadlifts to squats and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself performing deadlifts with squats.

Aside from her successful Telugu and Tamil cinema careers, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is recognised for her beauty, fashion, fitness, and mental health interest. It's no wonder, therefore, that her fitness routines are anything from ordinary.



Samantha can do it all, from aerial yoga to equipment-free full-body exercises to rope and weight training.

If you're seeking fitness motivation this week, take a hint from the celebrity and include these diverse routines into your at-home routine.



On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram feed to leave us motivated on the weekend. Samantha weight-lifted 10 kgs, which included two plates of 5kgs, under the supervision of her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh. (Video)

In the captions, Samantha revealed that this year and the next one will be “most challenging" for her in terms of physical fitness.



Further, Samantha also opened up about her fitness state of mind and the fitness plans that she has, adding that how she is planning to conquer it all.

Samantha wrote a note along with the video and wrote, “Strong body. Stronger mind. 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time."

Samantha's full-body workout eliminates the need for equipment and creates a well-rounded physique. To practise at home, start with squats into a leaping lunge, static squats, burpees, leg raisers, mountain climbers, and so on.



