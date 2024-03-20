Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda share heart-warming moments from their Mehendi ceremony in latest pictures

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share enchanting moments from their mehendi ceremony and intimate wedding celebrations, captivating fans with their love story and joyous festivities

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Days following their wedding in Delhi, actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have taken to Instagram to share enchanting snapshots from their mehendi ceremony, delighting fans and leaving them captivated by the dreamy affair. The couple, who tied the knot on March 15 in an intimate ceremony, has been showered with love and warm wishes from their followers.

    The mehendi ceremony, a vibrant pre-wedding ritual, was filled with joyous moments captured in the shared pictures. Pulkit Samrat was seen applying henna on Kriti Kharbanda's hand, his affection evident as he couldn't stop gushing over his bride-to-be. The duo danced with abandon, celebrating their love amidst the colorful backdrop of the festivities. Kriti, in her Instagram stories, shared the photos with the caption 'Ishq Ka Rang,' encapsulating the essence of their bond.

    The couple radiated happiness in their captions, expressing how deeply they were immersed in love with the words, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."

    Following the mehendi ceremony, Kriti Kharbanda treated her Instagram followers to glimpses of her first culinary endeavor after tying the knot with Pulkit Samrat. Termed 'pehli rasoi' or first cooking experience, Kriti showcased her creation of 'sooji ka halwa,' a dish bound to tantalize taste buds. Heartwarming moments with Pulkit's grandmother added to the sweetness of the occasion, as Kriti received the seal of approval for her culinary skills.

    Prior to the mehendi festivities, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared enchanting glimpses from their wedding day, offering fans a delightful sneak peek into their special moments. Their sheer happiness radiated through the images, capturing the essence of their love story. From tender embraces to exchanging vows, each snapshot showcased the deep connection between the newlyweds.

    The wedding festivities commenced on March 13 with pre-wedding celebrations, culminating in a traditional Indian ceremony on March 15 at the picturesque ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR. Opting for an intimate affair, Pulkit and Kriti cherished meaningful moments with close friends and family, prioritizing cherished bonds over celebrity status.

    ALSO READ: Mohanlal prays at Tirumala Temple, Andhra Pradesh alongside film announcement

    While the guest list included some of their closest friends from the industry, such as Varun Sharma and the Fukrey cast, the focus remained on celebrating their love story, which blossomed on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. Despite dating speculations during the film's promotion, Kriti was quick to confirm the authenticity of their relationship, leading to a heartwarming journey culminating in their magical wedding celebration.

