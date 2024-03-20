Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mohanlal prays at Tirumala Temple, Andhra Pradesh alongside film announcement

    Actor Mohanlal recently embarked on a spiritual journey to the revered Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, drawing the attention of fans and media alike. Mohanlal's visit coincided with the announcement of his upcoming film, tentatively titled L360.

    Dressed in traditional attire, Mohanlal exuded grace and reverence as he offered prayers at the temple. Sporting a brown shirt, beige lungi, and a red patka around his neck, the esteemed actor was captured on camera, capturing the hearts of onlookers and photographers alike.

    Just a day prior to his spiritual sojourn, Mohanlal took to social media platform Instagram to unveil details about his forthcoming cinematic venture, L360. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film holds special significance as it marks Mohanlal's 360th cinematic outing. While specific details about the cast and crew remain shrouded in secrecy, anticipation surrounding the project continues to soar.

    Mohanlal social media post

    In his Instagram post, Mohanlal expressed his excitement about collaborating with director Tharun Moorthy and producer M. Renjith on this landmark project. 
    Notably, Mohanlal's previous collaboration with Tharun Moorthy on ‘Benz Vasu’ faced setbacks and was eventually shelved due to undisclosed reasons. However, the actor remains undeterred in his pursuit of cinematic excellence, forging ahead with new projects and creative endeavors.

    Mohanlal's other upcoming project 

    In addition to L360, Mohanlal is also busy with other upcoming projects. His most recent film appearance was in Lijo Jose Pellissery's fantasy drama ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’. Moreover, he is currently engrossed in the shooting of ‘L2: Empuraan’, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. With Lyca Productions backing the film, expectations are high for this collaboration between Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

