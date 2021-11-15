Puja Banerjee to tie the knot today, see photos from pre-wedding functions

Actress Puja Banerjee is all set to tie the knot with Kunal Verma today. Take a look at their pre-wedding festivities photos right here. Here's wishing the couple congratulations. On the work front, the actress is best known for her role of Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

Actress Puja Banerjee is all set to tie the knot with Kunal Verma in a grand wedding ceremony today in Goa. Their close friends and family members will be present. The duo had got married last year, but due to the pandemic they had done a registered marriage.

And now, after welcoming their baby boy, the couple wants to celebrate. The pair has been posting cute photos and videos from their pre-wedding functions. They were seen celebrating with their friends. The guests were also seen enjoying mehendi and haldi functions. Here, take a look at the photos right here: Today the actress had her haldi ceremony and had posted photos from the ceremony. In this picture, she is seen receiving blessings from her parents. She has worn a cotton mustard saree and looked classic. She had written a sweet comment that read, "Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo."

She had also posted photos with her best friend Monalisa. The duo are often seen partying with one another and have been there together for one another. On the other hand, Kunal was looking dapper in a white floral jacket and leggings. Puja was seen flaunting her mehendi design too. In her cocktail party, the actress was seen wearing a pastel-shaded pantsuit, whereas Kunal looked dapper in a black shirt.

Previously, during an interview with Times Of India, the actress had revealed that her son would be attending the marriage in Goa. He would be the centre of attention. She also said that it would be fun seeing the reaction of her son. She had also said that the Goa wedding would be a small intimate affair. They would be having a party in Mumbai where they will have a larger attendance.

On the work front, the actress is best known for her role of Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev serial and was also seen in TV shows like Qubool Hai 'Sarvggun Sampanna' and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.