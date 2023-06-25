Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Project K: Renowned superstar Kamal Haasan on board for Prabhas starrer film; Know details

    Kamal Haasan's entry in Deepika and Prabhas starrer Project K has taken everyone by surprise. The news was confirmed by the megastar himself in an official statement, where he talked about his co-stars Deepika, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Now Kamal Haasan is joining Nag Ashwin's film Project K, along with the leads, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. This Vyjanthi Movies production will also see Amitabh Bachchan and Dish Patani in pivotal roles. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan himself confirmed his joining of the cast in a statement taking about the director and his co-actors. Haasan said that he specially felt lucky to be a part of this project in the 50th year of my career as he would be working alongside Mr Bachchan.

    Haasan said, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Mr.Prabhas and Ms. Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep me applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Kamal Haasan to the film with an Instagram post, where he wrote, “Welcome Kamal.. great working with you again.. it’s been a while!”

    The production house of Project K also tweeted, “Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK.” The video opens with the text, “We needed someone whose shadow could cover the earth. There was only one…  Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.”

    According to the announcement from the filmmakers, the movie will release on January 12, 2024. The film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will release in multiple languages across the country.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
