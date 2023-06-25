Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt revealed about hating global icon Salman Khan

While audiences are enjoying controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the Netflix series 'Bombay Begums' fame Indian bollywood actress and daughter of noted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt's old interview clip on how she hated Salman Khan back then has gone viral.

As Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities who are currently locked in the house as participants. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's eldest sister Pooja Bhatt has raised the level of entertainment. With her bold and confident aura, she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

The 'Bombay Begums' fame bollywood actress and producer, entered season 2 of the show as a contestant. Before becoming part of BB, she is well-known for her finesse-filled and brilliant performances in films like Daddy, Sadak, Kalloori Vaasal and Angaaray. Pooja floored audiences with her nuanced performance in the Hindi film Chup: Revenge of The Artist.

Recently an old interview clip of Pooja Bhatt went viral on the internet. In 1995, Pooja Bhatt revealed and opened up on her love-hate bond with global icon and bollywood superstar Salman Khan. At that time, Pooja was in a serious relationship with his brother Sohail Khan. She is now one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT, which Salman is hosting.

In a 1995 interview with a leading Indian entertainment magazine, Pooja said, "I agree Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We did not get along. And that was made out to be this great war between us. I guess it started because I did not do the film Love or whatever. But today, we get along very well too. In fact, we are one big happy family."

