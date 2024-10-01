Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

According to police reports, the woman began experiencing heavy bleeding during the encounter, which frightened both her and her 26-year-old boyfriend. Instead of seeking immediate medical assistance, the boyfriend searched online for ways to stop the bleeding.

According to police reports, the woman began experiencing heavy bleeding during the encounter, which frightened both her and her 26-year-old boyfriend. Instead of seeking immediate medical assistance, the boyfriend searched online for ways to stop the bleeding. He attempted to use a cloth to control the bleeding, but it was ineffective, and the woman eventually fainted.

Panicked, the boyfriend called a friend for help. Together, they rushed her to a private hospital, where she was quickly referred to the Civil Hospital due to the severity of her condition. Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival.

The boyfriend informed the woman's parents about the situation, but by the time they reached the hospital, their daughter had already breathed her last. The woman's body was later sent to Surat Civil Hospital for a forensic examination. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the 26-year-old man and filed a case against him.

