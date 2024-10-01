Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH)

    A parade of 71 Lamborghinis took over the streets of Mussoorie, leaving locals and visitors in awe as the high-end supercars glided through the hill station, bringing traffic to a standstill.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    The serene hill station of Mussoorie was thrown into a flurry of excitement as a breathtaking parade of Lamborghinis streaked through its winding roads, captivating the town's residents and visitors alike. A staggering 71 Lamborghinis, each flaunting vibrant hues and sleek designs, zoomed past, halting everyday life as stunned motorists pulled over to catch a glimpse of the spectacle.

    Shopkeepers abandoned their counters, tourists paused their sightseeing, and locals whipped out their phones, eager to capture the rare moment. The narrow streets echoed with the deep rumble of engines, and the air buzzed with awe.

    "It was an amazing, never-seen-before moment. The splendid cars in dazzling colours rushed through the roads. I came out of my shop when I heard the loud, deep growl of the engines and shouts of 'Lambos' from the crowd," shared Shalabh Garg, a shopkeeper, his excitement palpable, reported Times of India (TOI).

     

    Even the town’s law enforcement couldn’t resist the allure of the scene. “I have never seen such cars before, and that too in such large numbers. Don’t name me, but I forgot my duty and stood spellbound watching the splendour of these cars,” confessed a traffic policeman, overwhelmed by the unexpected event.

    The 71 Lamborghinis glided through the bustling Gandhi Chowk, making their way toward a night halt at the luxurious Hotel Marriott on Kempty Road, before resuming their journey the next day.

    This unforgettable display of automotive grandeur was part of the Lamborghini Giro 2024 event, which left Mussoorie buzzing with excitement long after the cars had disappeared from view.

