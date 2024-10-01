Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahim (37) offered some resistance for Bangladesh but the rest of the batting order fell like pack of cards. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each for India, while Akash Deep chipped in with one wicket. 

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    India dismissed Bangladesh for 146 runs on Day 5 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The home side need 95 runs for victory in the second and final Test of the series, and thereby complete a clean sweep. Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahim (37) offered some resistance for the visitors but the rest of the batting order fell like pack of cards. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each, while Akash Deep chipped in with one wicket. 

    Day 5's play started with Bangladesh at 26/2 trailing India by 26 runs. The visitors added another ten runs before losing Mominul Haque, who had scored a brilliant century in the first innings. The No.4 batter was sent back by Ashwin for 2(8).

    Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shadman stitched together a partnership of 55 runs, before the former was bowled by Jadeja. Shadman, who had made resilient half-century, quickly followed his skipper, getting caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully off Akash Deep's bowling.

    Litton Das (1), Shakib Al Hasan (0), Mehidy Hasan (9) and Taijul Islam(0) departed cheaply. Though Mushfiqur offered some resistance, the 37-year-old became the last wicket to fall as he was deceived by Bumrah's slower ball. 

    Bangladesh batted first to make 233 runs. Since seven sessions of play was washed out because of rain and bad light, India came out all guns blazing and smashed 285/9 in 35 overs.

    Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (72) and KL Rahul (68) starred with the bat, while the likes of Rohit Sharma (23), Virat Kohli (47) and Shubman Gill (39) made handy contributions. Towards the end of fourth day's play Bangladesh lost opener Zakir Hasan and night watchman Hasan Mahmud off Ashwin's bowling. 

