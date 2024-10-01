Hydration Warning: Don’t drink water right after eating THESE foods

While water is essential for good health, it's best to avoid drinking it immediately after consuming certain foods. Doing so can lead to indigestion, gas, acidity, and other health issues.

Some people don't even drink a drop of water while eating. Others drink water with every bite. In fact, health experts say that it is best to avoid drinking water as much as possible while eating and after eating. This is because drinking water while eating does not digest the food properly. Also, you will have to face many problems. Especially after eating certain types of food, you should not drink water at all. Let's know what they are now.

Peanuts: Many people drink a lot of water while and after eating peanuts. But this should not be done at all. According to health experts, if you drink water immediately after eating peanuts, you may experience problems like cough, sore throat. That's why you should not drink water immediately after eating peanuts. Sweets: Eating sweets makes you very thirsty. That's why everyone who eats sweets drinks water immediately. But drinking this way increases the blood sugar levels in your body. This puts you at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. So do not drink water immediately after eating sweets.

Fruits: Yes, drinking water immediately after eating fruits is not good for health. In fact, you don't need to drink water after eating fruits. This is because every fruit is rich in water content. But most of us drink a lot of water even after eating fruits. However, fruits contain sugar or citric acid. So do not drink water at all for 45 minutes after eating fruits. Ice Cream: Many people have a habit of drinking water immediately after eating ice cream. But health experts say that you should not drink water immediately after eating ice cream. If you feel thirsty, drink water 15 minutes after eating ice cream. There will be no problem.

Coffee, Tea: Health experts say that you should not drink water even after drinking hot drinks like tea, coffee or hot milk. This is because drinking hot drinks and then cold water can lead to many problems. Mainly, the risk of unhealthy problems like gas, acidity and weight gain increases. Spicy Foods: Eating spicy foods makes you very thirsty. We drink a lot of water to reduce the burning sensation after eating them. But drinking water after eating spicy foods spreads the burning sensation all around your mouth. Not only that, the burning increases. This causes stomach discomfort and trouble.

Carbonated Drinks: Some people definitely drink soda or carbonated water after eating. But drinking these increases gas in the stomach. Also, you will have to face the problem of bloating. Not only that, it also prevents what you eat from being digested. Heavy Meals: Drinking water immediately after a heavy meal makes you want to eat more. Also, the stomach does not feel full. Not only that, it also makes you uncomfortable. That's why you should not drink water immediately after eating. You can drink water 30 minutes after you eat.

