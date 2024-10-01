Kerala: Nivin Pauly interrogated over sexual assault case by SIT in Kochi

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on October 1 regarding a sexual assault case. During the interrogation, he provided a statement about a counter-petition he filed, claiming a conspiracy against him.

Kochi: Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly was interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday (Oct 1) in connection with a sexual assault case. The team also recorded his statement regarding a counter-petition he filed, in which he alleged a conspiracy against him. The police have already interrogated the complainant and her husband and collected the complainant's passport as part of their efforts to verify her claims.

The complainant earlier filed a complaint that she was molested by offering her a chance in the film while abroad. The first accused in the case is a woman named Shreya, while Nivin Pauly is the sixth accused. The other accused include producer A.K. Sunil as the second accused, followed by Binu, Basheer, and Kuttan as the third, fourth, and fifth accused, respectively.

The charges filed against the accused include IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 376D (gang rape). The rape allegedly occurred on multiple days in November and December of last year.

The woman's complaint alleges that the assault took place in Dubai on December 14 and 15, 2023. She, a native of Kothamangalam, claims that Shreya from Thrissur took her to Dubai, where she was gang-raped in a hotel. The victim also stated that the incident was recorded on a mobile phone, and she was threatened with the release of the footage.

However, evidence later emerged showing that Nivin Pauly was at the Kochi location of a movie directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan on the dates when the woman alleged the assault took place. Director Vineeth Sreenivasan also stated that Nivin was with him until the early hours of the day the assault was claimed to have occurred, asserting that the allegations were false.

Actress and presenter Parvathy R Krishna then stepped forward, presenting digital evidence, including a photo of her with Nivin on the Kochi shoot set. She also released a video from that day’s shoot, further supporting Nivin's presence at the location.

