Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice

In an interview, the Russo Brothers were asked to choose between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as the next Captain Marvel. Here's what they said

Priyanka Chopra is a friend of the Russo Brothers, and they wouldn't choose Deepika Padukone over her. The director team is putting on Citadel, Priyanka's first web series. They choose Priyanka without hesitation when asked to choose between Deepika and Priyanka for a new Captain Marvel.

Last week, when Anthony Rosso and Joe Russo were in Mumbai for the promotions of their film The Gray Man, the filmmakers were given a choice between Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to play Captain Marvel.

To which the team behind such movies as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame made their decision, Priyanka, "We must choose Priyanka. Huge, huge fans are what (we) are. We have a great friendship. We're engaged in a project. Our television programme, Citadel, "they proclaimed.

Priyanka's fan page on Instagram shared a video from the recent press conference of The Russo Brothers' film, The Gray Man, check out the video here;

Priyanka Chopra and Russo Brothers bond:

Because of their work together on a spy-thriller series Citadel, Priyanka and the Russo Brothers have become close friends. A few days ago, PC shared a video from the sets of Citadel; she wrote: "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time."

Priyanka Chopra's next movie:

Hollywood movies Ending Things and It's All Coming Back are Priyanka's next projects. She will also appear in the Hindi movie Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.