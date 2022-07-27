Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, two Gen Z superstars, are presently part of the stellar cast of Sajid Nadiadwala's much-awaited Bawaal, which is currently filming in Warsaw, Poland.



The award-winning national team is working on producing a spectacle in addition to casting one of the best actors. Bawaal is one of Varun Dhawan's greatest production values and budgets.

According to a source close to the producers, "We shot the film extensively in the most costly and intriguing places, including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw, along with a little bit in India as well. Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the picture to leave the audience with a visual treat, thus we've asked for action directors and stuntmen from Germany together with a professional team of 700+ individuals every day. It's a highly original love tale, and we're now preparing for a massive action scene in Warsaw.

The insider said, "An action sequence as planned requires several items, including 45 plus hedgehogs in addition to an endless supply of grenades, knives, and various explosives for a key action sequence that will begin filming tomorrow. There is around 2.5 crores in expenses for the 10 days of shooting. This is Varun's most costly movie to date. the source claims.



Recently, a video of Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan went viral saying that the team is headed to Warsaw, Poland, for their next schedule. EarthSky Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala collaborate to create "Bawaal" under the auspices of Nadiadwala Grandson. Nitesh Tiwari is the director, and the movie will premiere on April 7th, 2023.