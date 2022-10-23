Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra on NYC announces Diwali as public holiday: Here's how the actress reacted

    Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video of Mayor Eric Adams and New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar and  expressed her emotions and said that she was 'crying tears of joy'. 

    Priyanka Chopra on NYC announces Diwali as public holiday: Here's how the actress reacted
    
    
    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is quite active on social media, shed a tear when it was recently revealed that New York City would observe Diwali as a public holiday starting in 2023. She posted a video of New York Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Mayor Eric Adams on Instagram. Priyanka conveyed her feelings and stated that she was "weeping tears of joy." She is presently experiencing the finest time of her life with her daughter Malti Marie.

    PeeCee took to her Instagram story and re-posted a video. In the video, Jenifer Rajkumar is heard saying, "Today I'm proud to say our time has come, The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights." 

    Image

    Adams added, "We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali. We're going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself." Priyanka shared the video and wrote, "After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. #representationmatters."

    She is frequently spotted spending time with her daughter in the meantime. This year, Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. The couple frequently posts endearing peeks of Malti Marie. Her identity and public introduction have not yet been made public by the couple. Priyanka just brought her child to New York. The mother and daughter were spotted taking in a beautiful scene.

    This year's scheduled start of filming has been delayed for several reasons. After avoiding Hindi movies, PC is scheduled to star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Fans can't wait to see this incredible three on the big screen together. Apart from this, she has It's All Coming Back To Me and Citadel in the pipeline. 

