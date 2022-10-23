Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas birthday: Here’s what makes him the top highest-paid actor in India

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    ‘Adipurush’ actor Prabhas is the country’s highest-paid actor, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more. On his birthday, take a look at his net worth and more, along with information about his upcoming films.

    Image: Prabhas/Instagram

    Actor Prabhas needs no introduction. From being a top celebrity in the Telugu film industry to becoming India’s favourite star and the highest-paid actor, Prabhas’s fan following is spread across the length and breadth of the country. Not just in India, but since the time he starred in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ franchise, the actor became a sensation on the world map as well. As Prabhas celebrates his birthday today, October 23, here is everything you need to know about his net worth, house, car collection, upcoming films, and more.

    Image: Prabhas/Instagram

    Prabhas has a staggering net worth of Rs 250 crore. The actor is said to be one the highest-paid star in India, beating the likes of Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many more. Most of his earnings come from the fees that he charges for films.

    Image: Prabhas/Instagram

    According to reports, after the success of the Baahubali franchise, films of SS Rajamouli that made Prabhas the first pan-India star of modern times, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actor increased his fees to a whopping Rs 100 crore.

    Image: Prabhas/Instagram

    It is no joke that Prabhas now charges at least Rs 100 crore for each film, as per the reports. No wonder that he is the highest-paid actor in India and has a staggering net worth that has left his fans shell-shocked. Apart from films, Prabhas also charges a hefty price for brand promotions.

    Image: Prabhas/Instagram

    Prabhas lives in a luxurious house which is located in a posh locality of Hyderabad. According to media reports, Prabhas shifted to this house in 2014. It is said that this house is worth Rs 65 crores.

    Image: Prabhas/Instagram

    Prabhas has a great love for four wheels. His car collection includes Skoda Superb, BMW X3, Jaguar XJR, Range Rover, and one of the world's most expensive cars, the Rolls Royce Phantom, which alone is reportedly priced at Rs 8 crore.

    On the professional front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of ‘Adipurush’ which will hit the cinema halls in 2023. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’, backed by Hombale films.

