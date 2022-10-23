Prabhas birthday: Here’s what makes him the top highest-paid actor in India

‘Adipurush’ actor Prabhas is the country’s highest-paid actor, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more. On his birthday, take a look at his net worth and more, along with information about his upcoming films.

Image: Prabhas/Instagram

Actor Prabhas needs no introduction. From being a top celebrity in the Telugu film industry to becoming India’s favourite star and the highest-paid actor, Prabhas’s fan following is spread across the length and breadth of the country. Not just in India, but since the time he starred in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ franchise, the actor became a sensation on the world map as well. As Prabhas celebrates his birthday today, October 23, here is everything you need to know about his net worth, house, car collection, upcoming films, and more.

Image: Prabhas/Instagram

Prabhas has a staggering net worth of Rs 250 crore. The actor is said to be one the highest-paid star in India, beating the likes of Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many more. Most of his earnings come from the fees that he charges for films. ALOS READ: SEXY and BUSTY pics: Janhvi Kapoor’s mini bodycon dress is everything you want for this party season

Image: Prabhas/Instagram

According to reports, after the success of the Baahubali franchise, films of SS Rajamouli that made Prabhas the first pan-India star of modern times, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actor increased his fees to a whopping Rs 100 crore. ALSO READ: IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

Image: Prabhas/Instagram

It is no joke that Prabhas now charges at least Rs 100 crore for each film, as per the reports. No wonder that he is the highest-paid actor in India and has a staggering net worth that has left his fans shell-shocked. Apart from films, Prabhas also charges a hefty price for brand promotions.

Image: Prabhas/Instagram

Prabhas lives in a luxurious house which is located in a posh locality of Hyderabad. According to media reports, Prabhas shifted to this house in 2014. It is said that this house is worth Rs 65 crores.

Image: Prabhas/Instagram