Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas chilling at Malibu beach with daughter Malti Marie; check out cute pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas frequently share photos of themselves with their daughter Malti Marie. See how the family spends their Sunday at the beach.

Priyanka Chopra came to Instagram a few hours ago and shared some adorable new photos of herself, Nick, and Malti relaxing on the beach in Malibu, California. The Quantico actress is seen in the first shot carrying her infant girl in her arms while smiling for a photo with her husband Nick.

The three-person family is a picture-perfect ensemble. In the second image, Priyanka cradles Malti as the mother and daughter pair stare towards the shore. The third and last image in the article shows Priyanka, Nick, and Malti standing in front of the waves from a distance.

Sharing these images, Priyanka wrote a simple caption, ‘Sunday (heart eye emoji, folded hands emoji, white heart emoji)’. The actress's sea of admirers and followers rushed her with likes and comments as soon as she published these photographs.One user wrote, “Happy Sunday to my favourite people ever”. Another fan commented, “(heart eye emojis) Beautiful family! Love from Toronto (high five emoji)” A third fan’s comment read, “(slew of emojis) Blessings.”

Priyanka and Nick are among the most well-known and talked-about celebrity couples worldwide. The 30-year-old American pop singer and the 40-year-old international actress are both quite active on their social media platforms, where they occasionally share peeks of their lives with their fans and followers.

The couple became parents through surrogacy last January when they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick have avoided disclosing their daughter's face on the internet for several months. They do, however, occasionally publish cute photos of her.

In an interview with Vogue British, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about life with Malti, the struggles with surrogacy, and the trolling that followed. She also shared details about her life with Nick Jonas.



