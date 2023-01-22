HOT pictures: Urfi Javed shows off her cleavage in SEXY bikini top; see pictures
Urfi Javed aka Uorfi shares some bold picture in an olive green bikini top; social media users troll her saying ‘kuch alag karo urfi’
Urfi Javed, a digital content maker and social media phenomenon, is known for her daring dress and unusual look. The Bigg Boss star, who has a significant internet following, regularly posts videos and images with millions of fans.
Urfi Javed is known for her daring and beautiful appearance, and she never fails to provide seductive feelings that captivate the audience's hearts.
Urfi Javed shares everything with her admirers on social media, and her bold and gorgeous look never fails to amaze the audience.
The social media phenomenon is known for her daring appearances; in this video, she raises the bar further. The actress chose little make-up to slay. Netizens praised her self-assurance as she appeared in her stunning and seductive avatar.
She is seated in a vehicle in this shot, wearing a cutaway bikini. The social media phenomenon is known for her daring appearances; in this video, she raises the bar further.
Netizens praised and love Urfi for her self-assurance as she appeared in her stunning and seductive avatar.
Netizens started trolling her in the picture's comment section, and some of them also praised her for this look. One user wrote, “Kuch alag karo urfi.” Another user wrote, “How many centimetres of cloth do you buy?