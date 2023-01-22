Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Kundalis (horoscopes) matched? Here'e what we know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While Karan Johar manifested Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on his chat show Koffee With Karan, it appears that he is also assisting the pair with other formalities and traditions.

    The wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has made news worldwide. Even though the two celebs have stayed tight-lipped and have not revealed any specifics, rumours say that they will marry next month.

    While Karan Johar created Sidharth and Kiara's wedding on his programme Koffee With Karan, it appears that he is also assisting the pair with other formalities and traditions.

    According to Mid-Day, Karan Johar's pandit matched the horoscopes of the Shershaah stars. "Their kundalis [horoscopes] were matched last week [with the help of] a pandit who has previously advised Karan Johar and one of India's most powerful business families," a source cited by the news portal stated.

    "The pair is busy with dress tryouts and other preparations for the February 6 wedding," the insider said of the much-anticipated event. Manish Malhotra is slated to design their wedding attire."
     

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to marry in February of this year. According to reports, the two actors' royal wedding will take place on February 6 at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding ceremonies will take place on February 4 and 5, respectively.

    Sidharth was also asked about his rumoured wedding earlier this month, and he gave a cryptic reaction, telling GOODTiMES, "Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe" (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Nobody has invited me, not even the general public. I've read the dates twice and will verify again in a bit. "Am I going to get married?"

    Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He'll next be seen in Rohit Shetty's obnoxious debut Indian Police Force. Kiara, on the other hand, was recently featured in Govinda Naam Mera, a film in which she co-starred with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Her next films are Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.

