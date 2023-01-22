Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Kundalis (horoscopes) matched? Here'e what we know

While Karan Johar manifested Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on his chat show Koffee With Karan, it appears that he is also assisting the pair with other formalities and traditions.

The wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has made news worldwide. Even though the two celebs have stayed tight-lipped and have not revealed any specifics, rumours say that they will marry next month.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While Karan Johar created Sidharth and Kiara's wedding on his programme Koffee With Karan, it appears that he is also assisting the pair with other formalities and traditions.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to Mid-Day, Karan Johar's pandit matched the horoscopes of the Shershaah stars. "Their kundalis [horoscopes] were matched last week [with the help of] a pandit who has previously advised Karan Johar and one of India's most powerful business families," a source cited by the news portal stated.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"The pair is busy with dress tryouts and other preparations for the February 6 wedding," the insider said of the much-anticipated event. Manish Malhotra is slated to design their wedding attire."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to marry in February of this year. According to reports, the two actors' royal wedding will take place on February 6 at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding ceremonies will take place on February 4 and 5, respectively.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sidharth was also asked about his rumoured wedding earlier this month, and he gave a cryptic reaction, telling GOODTiMES, "Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe" (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Nobody has invited me, not even the general public. I've read the dates twice and will verify again in a bit. "Am I going to get married?"

Photo Courtesy: Instagram