Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS]

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated the 2nd birthday of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at Malibu beach surrounded by friends and family. The couple, known for being doting parents, welcomed Malti on January 15 via surrogate. Social media has been abuzz with visuals from the birthday celebration, which took place on January 15.

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS] ATG

    Several glimpses from the celebration were shared by fan pages dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Anjula Acharia, Priyanka's manager, posted a video providing a peek into the Malibu beach setting, where fans spotted Nick, Priyanka, Malti Marie, and others. In one shot, the couple is seen strolling hand-in-hand along the beach, with Priyanka in a beige outfit and Nick sporting a blue jacket and beige pants. Another glimpse features Malti Marie in a red outfit, walking toward the water while holding James Cavanaugh's hand.

    Additional visuals showcased a beachside ball pit and slides, along with decorations like a transparent balloon that read 'Happy Birthday Malti.' Franklin Jonas, Nick's brother, was also captured clicking pictures while holding a pink kite along the beach. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, was present at the celebration, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS] ATG

    The celebratory atmosphere was further enhanced with a post on Mother's Day in 2022, where Priyanka shared the challenging journey of bringing Malti home after spending over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) due to medical difficulties. The actress expressed her deep emotional connection with Malti, revealing how close she was to losing her multiple times. Priyanka emphasized her primary goal of ensuring Malti's happiness, describing her as a super-smiley and happy baby who lights up her world.

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS] ATG

    ALSO READ: 69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor?

    Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in the rom-com "Love Again" alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, and in the spy thriller series "Citadel" with Richard Madden, is set to appear in Ilya Naishuller's "Heads Of State" alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya anr

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor? RBA

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor?

    BTS RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS] ATG

    BTS: RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS]

    Photos Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 39th birthday with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and other friends RBA

    Photos: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 39th birthday with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and other friends

    Emmy Awards 2024: 'The Bear', 'Beef' takes center stage as they win big, winners full list here RKK

    Emmy Awards 2024: 'The Bear', 'Beef' takes center stage as they win big, winners full list here

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya anr

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya

    Microsoft Copilot Pro released for everyone Check out AI features to Word PowerPoint and more gcw

    Microsoft Copilot Pro released! Check out AI features to Word, PowerPoint & more

    6 reasons sugar can be poison for your health RKK EAI

    6 reasons sugar can be poison for your health

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor? RBA

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor?

    tennis Historic India's Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 27 Alexander Bublik to seal Australian Open 2024 round 2 berth snt

    Historic! India's Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 27 Alexander Bublik to seal Australian Open 2024 round 2 berth

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon