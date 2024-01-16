Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday at Malibu beach [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated the 2nd birthday of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at Malibu beach surrounded by friends and family. The couple, known for being doting parents, welcomed Malti on January 15 via surrogate. Social media has been abuzz with visuals from the birthday celebration, which took place on January 15.

Several glimpses from the celebration were shared by fan pages dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Anjula Acharia, Priyanka's manager, posted a video providing a peek into the Malibu beach setting, where fans spotted Nick, Priyanka, Malti Marie, and others. In one shot, the couple is seen strolling hand-in-hand along the beach, with Priyanka in a beige outfit and Nick sporting a blue jacket and beige pants. Another glimpse features Malti Marie in a red outfit, walking toward the water while holding James Cavanaugh's hand.

Additional visuals showcased a beachside ball pit and slides, along with decorations like a transparent balloon that read 'Happy Birthday Malti.' Franklin Jonas, Nick's brother, was also captured clicking pictures while holding a pink kite along the beach. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, was present at the celebration, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

The celebratory atmosphere was further enhanced with a post on Mother's Day in 2022, where Priyanka shared the challenging journey of bringing Malti home after spending over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) due to medical difficulties. The actress expressed her deep emotional connection with Malti, revealing how close she was to losing her multiple times. Priyanka emphasized her primary goal of ensuring Malti's happiness, describing her as a super-smiley and happy baby who lights up her world.

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in the rom-com "Love Again" alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, and in the spy thriller series "Citadel" with Richard Madden, is set to appear in Ilya Naishuller's "Heads Of State" alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.