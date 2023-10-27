Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai: Actress greets fans and paps with namaste; see video

Global icon and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is back in India for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She was clicked at the Mumbai airport, where she served a major fashion goal in an all-black look. Check out the video right here.

Priyanka Chopra, the acclaimed Indian actress who has become a sought-after star in the worldwide entertainment industry, has returned to India. As previously reported, the Padma Shri awardee returned to Mumbai early this morning (October 27, 2023, Friday) to attend the renowned Jio MAMI Film Festival. Priyanka, as always, made her return to India extra memorable by giving some major fashion goals. The Citadel actress, spotted at the Mumbai airport early Friday morning, has set the internet on fire with her beautiful appearance.

On Thursday, PeeCee dropped hints of her whereabouts on social media. With a photograph of her passport, the Citadel fame was seen to be en route to Mumbai. “Cannot wait. It’s been a minute Mumbai,” Priyanka captioned the click. The actress is in town to attend the Jio MAMI Mumbai Festival, which runs from October 27 to November 5. Priyanka Chopra, the chairwoman of MAMI, will be seen at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which will host the film festival.

Priyanka was sighted at the Mumbai airport early Friday morning, looking as stylish as ever. Priyanka wore a black crop top with grey slouchy sweatpants and a long, black shrug for her voyage back to her hometown. She wore her hair down. She completed her appearance with a stone-studded necklace. She posed for photos as she made her way through a swarm of admirers and paparazzi at the arrival gate. Check out the video below:

Priyanka Chopra will co-host the first night of MAMI with Isha Ambani, and attendees will include Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Rana Daggubati, and Kabir Khan, among many others.

Malti Marie caused quite a stir on social media earlier this month with her adorable antics at her father Nick Jonas' concert. While Nick was conducting a Jonas Brothers concert, the young munchkin, who had a stage-side view of her father, gently strolled towards the singer. Meanwhile, Priyanka, who was last seen in Love Again with Sam Hueghan, will be seen next in filmmaker Ilya Naishuller's next action-comedy film Heads of State with John Cena.