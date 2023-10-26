Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    The Marvels Spoiler: Brie Larson’s MCU movie to have unexpected cameo and more

    The Marvels: According to rumours, the Captain Marvel sequel will disclose something significant in the post-credit sequence. The Marvels will be released in cinemas on November 10.

    The Marvels Spoiler Brie Larson MCU movie has an unexpected cameo and more RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    It's an unspoken rule among Marvel fans not to leave the cinemas when the end credits begin to roll. You could miss a huge teaser for a forthcoming blockbuster if you leave now. With the debut of Brie Larson's The Marvels just around the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate what awaits them after the superhero film. 

    According to rumours, the Captain Marvel sequel will disclose something significant in the post-credit sequence. Are you curious about what or who it may be? It's widely assumed that Kelsey Grammer will reprise her role as Beast from Fox's X-Men world.

    According to popular beliefs, the creators introduced the surprise at the last minute. It is vital to remember that Marvel Studios has neither acknowledged or rejected the ongoing rumours. Many people appear to believe the development is real.

    Take a look at what admirers have to say about it:

    According to popular beliefs, the creators introduced the surprise at the last minute. It is vital to remember that Marvel Studios has neither acknowledged or rejected the ongoing rumours. Many people appear to believe the development is real.

    A user commented, “X-Men featured Kelsey Grammer’s Beast will appear in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels Post Credit Scene.”

    Another theory is that Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau will wind up in the X2 reality, where she will meet Kelsey Grammer's Beast in the closing credits. “Marvel Studios has reportedly changed the post-credits at the very last minute to include Monica ending up in X2 universe & meeting up with Kelsey Grammer’s Beast & new Maria Rambeau variant. While talking, they’re reportedly under the X-Mansion,” wrote the fan.

    One more refrained from revealing a name but said it is, “Someone who was the perfect casting for a certain role and never got his chance to do justice with it cuz they wasted him on a shitty movie is coming back. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

    The hypothesis has left numerous MCU fans perplexed. A confused user asked, “Woah where did this come from?” Another stressed, “I would think he’s too old to be the MCU Beast.”

    One more added, “I feel like it’s too early for them to start doing X-men. I’d rather wait and do it properly in phase 7 than rush it and squeeze it in with everyone else on this saga.”

    Previously, internet speculation speculated that Thor or Valkyrie may appear in The Marvels due to a scene in the trailer that looks to be a gateway from Bifrost.

    The Marvels will be released in cinemas on November 10.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Their wedding card looks royal; first look leaked on social media vma

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Their wedding card looks royal; first look leaked on social media

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact ATG EAI

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of gods own country rkn

    Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of gods own country

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon