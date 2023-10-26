The Marvels Spoiler: Brie Larson’s MCU movie to have unexpected cameo and more

The Marvels: According to rumours, the Captain Marvel sequel will disclose something significant in the post-credit sequence. The Marvels will be released in cinemas on November 10.

It's an unspoken rule among Marvel fans not to leave the cinemas when the end credits begin to roll. You could miss a huge teaser for a forthcoming blockbuster if you leave now. With the debut of Brie Larson's The Marvels just around the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate what awaits them after the superhero film.

According to rumours, the Captain Marvel sequel will disclose something significant in the post-credit sequence. Are you curious about what or who it may be? It's widely assumed that Kelsey Grammer will reprise her role as Beast from Fox's X-Men world.

According to popular beliefs, the creators introduced the surprise at the last minute. It is vital to remember that Marvel Studios has neither acknowledged or rejected the ongoing rumours. Many people appear to believe the development is real.

Take a look at what admirers have to say about it:

According to popular beliefs, the creators introduced the surprise at the last minute. It is vital to remember that Marvel Studios has neither acknowledged or rejected the ongoing rumours. Many people appear to believe the development is real.

A user commented, “X-Men featured Kelsey Grammer’s Beast will appear in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels Post Credit Scene.”

Another theory is that Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau will wind up in the X2 reality, where she will meet Kelsey Grammer's Beast in the closing credits. “Marvel Studios has reportedly changed the post-credits at the very last minute to include Monica ending up in X2 universe & meeting up with Kelsey Grammer’s Beast & new Maria Rambeau variant. While talking, they’re reportedly under the X-Mansion,” wrote the fan.

One more refrained from revealing a name but said it is, “Someone who was the perfect casting for a certain role and never got his chance to do justice with it cuz they wasted him on a shitty movie is coming back. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

The hypothesis has left numerous MCU fans perplexed. A confused user asked, “Woah where did this come from?” Another stressed, “I would think he’s too old to be the MCU Beast.”

One more added, “I feel like it’s too early for them to start doing X-men. I’d rather wait and do it properly in phase 7 than rush it and squeeze it in with everyone else on this saga.”

Previously, internet speculation speculated that Thor or Valkyrie may appear in The Marvels due to a scene in the trailer that looks to be a gateway from Bifrost.

The Marvels will be released in cinemas on November 10.