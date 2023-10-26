Urfi Javed ditches top; wears keyboard pants - See pictures

Entertainment
Urfi Javed the DIY queen is renowned for making quirky and out of the box outfits from almost anything.
A few days back she was trolled for using banana peals to cover her breast. Now she has come up with another unique fashion.
In her latest Instagram video, she is showcasing a unique style by draping a keyboard around her neck with a thread, and she's donning pants crafted from keyboard keys.
Urfi Javed elegantly tied her hair up in a bun for the occasion. Her post featured the caption:"Campooter. The pants are made from the keys of keyboards (sic)!!"
The fans are praising her for this. One commernt read, "So creative and bold👑 I love it💞" while another said, "That pant looks dope 😍"