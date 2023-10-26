Entertainment

Urfi Javed ditches top; wears keyboard pants - See pictures

Image credits: Instagram/ Uorfi Javed

Urfi Javed's Fashion

Urfi Javed the DIY queen is renowned for making quirky and out of the box outfits from almost anything. 

A few days back she was trolled for using banana peals to cover her breast. Now she has come up with another unique fashion.

Urfi Javed's Post

In her latest Instagram video, she is showcasing a unique style by draping a keyboard around her neck with a thread, and she's donning pants crafted from keyboard keys.

Urfi Javed elegantly tied her hair up in a bun for the occasion. Her post featured the caption:"Campooter. The pants are made from the keys of keyboards (sic)!!"

Fan's Reaction

The fans are praising her for this. One commernt read, "So creative and bold👑 I love it💞" while another said, "That pant looks dope 😍"

