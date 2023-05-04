Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra almost suffers an OOPS moment at Met Gala; Nick Jonas saves her-watch video

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the MET Gala 2023 after-party earlier this week. A video of the outing has gone viral, where PC lost balance and almost fell when the couple made their way to their car.

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 4, 2023, 7:45 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, star of Citadel and Love Again, fell on her way out of the MET Gala 2023 After Party on Monday night (Tuesday IST). The actress, who attended the party with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, wore a stunning crimson gown and huge shoes. While she was rocking the look, she lost her balance and nearly fell as the couple walked to their car.

    A fan account tweeted a video of Priyanka clutching Nick's hand as they headed to their car. When Priyanka fell, she was distracted, talking with a few people around her. Fortunately, Nick caught her and kept her from falling.

    Fans praised Nick for being there for his wife Priyanka and helping stop an embarrassing moment from playing out. “He always got her that is so great that’s how you really love and care and protect someone thanks Nick for showing us," a fan said. “I want to thank Nick who is always there for Priyanka’s loving and caring husband and right behind her invade that happens again our Desi girl is in great hands Nick Jonas," added another.

    “Oh man those heels 👠 and cobblestones 😳, but they got it🙌👏❤️❤️Love Nick being a gentleman," a third fan wrote. “Nick got your back Pri," a fourth comment read.

    Priyanka donned a fiery red shirtdress with a thigh-high cut to the MET Gala 2023 After Party. She finished her outfit with an unusual hairstyle, hula hoop earrings, and a black tie. Nick, on the other hand, appreciated her all-black ensemble. Priyanka and Nick were photographed inside the party with actors Florence Pugh, Ashley Park, and Valentino's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

    Priyanka Chopra is now seen in Citadel, available on Prime Video. This weekend also sees the release of Love Again.


     

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 7:54 AM IST
