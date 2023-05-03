Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Baahubali 2 to KGF Chapter 2: South films that broke box office records

    With South films creating their dominance at the box office and becoming more content-oriented and better than bollywood masala potboilers, here is a list of South films that have shaken the box office records and are hit and relevant. (Anushri Bokade)

    First Published May 3, 2023, 9:47 PM IST

    There is a visible trend of South Indian movies doing much better than Bollywood masala movies at the box office. Here is a curated list of the best and most loved block-buster South Indian films from Tollywood, which turned out to be absolute hits.

    This list includes big names like Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and many more films that proved how content and exceptional performances with riveting storylines work well with audiences.

    1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Disney + Hotstar, 2017):

    Baahubali 2 has grossed over Rs 1300 crores. The Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer has won the hearts of many film buffs across the globe. The iconic movie is sequel to first part, Baahubali (2015), and was helmed by noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

    2. KGF: Chapter 2 (Amazon Prime Video, 2022):

    This enthralling movie has made Rs 509 crore box office collection. Rocky, whose name inspires dread in the hearts of his enemies, is the new overlord of the blood-spattered land of Kolar Gold Fields.

    3. RRR (Disney + Hotstar, 2022):

    RRR has earned Rs 1220 crores worldwide collection. It is a story of a daring revolutionary and British army commander who had a long-standing friendship and decide to work together to create an inspiring road to freedom in opposition to the oppressive authorities.

    4. Baahubali: The Beginning (Disney + Hotstar, 2015):

    Baahubali made a profit of over Rs 500 crore at the box office. The story revolves around Shivudu. While following his love in the Mahishmati realm, Shivudu discovers the turbulent history of his family and legacy. He must now get ready to confront his recently discovered arch-enemy.

    5. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (2022, Amazon Prime Video):

    Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. In this story, the protagonist Vandiyadevan, a charming, courageous, and intelligent young man travels to the Chola region to deliver a letter from Crown Prince Aditya Karikalan to the King and Princess.

    6. Kantara (Netflix, 2022):

    Kantara has earned more than Rs. 410 Crore worldwide. In this story, unwillingly donning the customs of his predecessors, a young tribal member seeks justice as greed opens the door for treachery, plotting, and murder.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 9:47 PM IST
