Late Kollywood filmmaker Manobala smoked 200 cigarettes EACH DAY? Know details

Popular director-actor Manobala breathed his last on May 3. In an old and throwback interview, he revealed that he used to smoke 200 cigarettes a day, that did affect his health badly.

Veteran actor, director, and producer Manobala passed away on May 3. Reportedly, he was ailing and took treatment for liver-related issues at his home in Saligramam, Chennai. His demise left the entire Kollywood industry in a state of shock.

In a throwback interview, Manobala said that he used to smoke 200 cigarettes a day. He also revealed that the money he earned through work went to the hospital for treatment. Later, when the doctors shared that it was fatal, he quit smoking.

Soon after the news about Manobala's demise broke on social media, fans kept sending condolence messages. Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, and Ilaiyaraaja are some celebrities who expressed their shock. More details regarding his funeral are awaited currently.

Meanwhile, an old interview with Manobala is going viral on social media. In this interaction with Ananda Vikatan, Manobala revealed that he smoked 200 cigarettes daily and spent all his hard-earned money on treatment.

His interview in Tamil got translated as, "When I was at my peak as a director, I had a terrible cigarette habit. They called me 'Chimney' because I kept smoking. Hindi actress Rekha tied two panparak pockets and hung them around my neck. The arrangement is to tap the cigarette ash into it. I smoked 200 cigarettes a day. That's why all my bones are weak. In fact, at one point, doctors said that if I smoked one cigarette, I would die. That's when I stopped."

He further added, "The after-effects were so horrible. When I was shooting for Telugu films, they gave me roles that required me to run up and down to give information to the villain. If it goes to 10-11 takes, I had to take a breath. Before I can speak the dialogue. But the director will say, cut. one more. They don't know that I won't be alive if I don't take that breath. I realized the effect it had on my health. Slowly, I told everyone not to smoke cigarettes. I would plead, 'Drink alcohol, but don't smoke. I am an example."

Manobala was a celebrated actor, director, and producer in the Tamil film industry. He had acted in over 900 films as an actor. He was 69 years old and is survived by his wife and son.

