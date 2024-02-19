Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother Mallika completes 50 years in cinema, actor gives emotional speech

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother Mallika Sukumaran recently shed light on her remarkable journey, emphasizing her unwavering dedication and the profound impact she has had on their lives.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Mallika Sukumaran, a name that resonates through five decades of the Indian film industry, stands not only as a testament to her unparalleled talent but also as an epitome of strength and resilience. Her son, the renowned actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, recently shed light on her remarkable journey, emphasizing her unwavering dedication and the profound impact she has had on their lives.

    Prithviraj's words echoed with admiration and pride as he recounted his mother's extraordinary achievements. Despite a hiatus of 16 years, during which she chose to devote herself to the role of a housewife, Mallika Sukumaran seamlessly reignited her career upon her return to the silver screen. Her ability to effortlessly transition back into the world of cinema serves as a tribute to her innate artistry and unwavering passion for acting.

    The joy and privilege of collaborating with his mother in various capacities—producing, directing, and acting alongside her—underscored the depth of their bond and the rare opportunity he cherishes. Prithviraj humorously remarked that he might very well be one of the few individuals fortunate enough to have shared such experiences with his mother, further reinforcing her unparalleled talent within their esteemed family, which includes his father, the late superstar Sukumaran, and his brother, Indrajith.

    Throughout his heartfelt tribute, Prithviraj emphasized Mallika Sukumaran's unparalleled strength, describing her as the strongest woman he has ever known. He recounted a poignant moment following his father's demise when questions loomed about her future, to which he asserted that the answer lay in himself and his brother, Indrajith. Mallika Sukumaran's nurturing and guidance molded them into the individuals they are today, a sentiment that moved not only Prithviraj but also his mother, who was visibly emotional in the audience.

    The occasion, titled 'Mallika Vasantham,' served as a fitting tribute to her illustrious career, drawing admiration and accolades from esteemed personalities such as Minister P. Rajeev and Minister GR Anil, who expressed their deep respect and adoration for the veteran actress. Actor and politician Suresh Gopi further honored Mallika Sukumaran with a Ponnada, symbolizing her enduring legacy and contributions to the world of cinema.

    In commemorating Mallika Sukumaran's 50-year journey in the film industry, the event not only celebrated her remarkable achievements but also highlighted the profound impact of her talent and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all those who had the privilege of witnessing her remarkable legacy.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
