    With Suraj Revanna's custody in sexual assault case, entire Revanna family now in legal woes

    Suraj Revanna, the son of HD Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a male party worker. Charges against him include various sections of the Indian Penal Code, such as 'unnatural offences'.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

    Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MLC Suraj Revanna was on Sunday (June 23) sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault case. The Karnataka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is expected to seek his custody today, with the next court hearing set for July 6.

    This arrest adds to the mounting legal troubles for the Revanna family. Suraj's brother, Prajwal Revanna, is currently in police custody facing three rape charges. Prajwal, a former Hassan MP who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is accused of sexually abusing multiple women, including house help and party workers.

    Several explicit videos allegedly featuring him were leaked before the elections. He is presently in the custody of a Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the charges.

    HD Revanna himself was previously arrested for allegedly abducting a sexual abuse victim to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal. He is currently out on bail, while his wife, Bhavani Revanna, recently secured anticipatory bail in the same case from the High Court of Karnataka.

    Suraj Revanna, who had thus far avoided involvement in his brother's legal issues, now faces his own allegations. Starting his political career by campaigning for his father during the 2013 Assembly elections, Suraj became a popular figure in the villages of Holenarasipur and Channarayapatna.

    He officially entered active politics after completing his postgraduation in general surgery in 2015 and was elected as an MLC in 2021.

    Despite his growing popularity, Suraj's political journey has not been without controversy. His affidavit for the 2021 MLC polls revealed that his name was dropped from two police cases in Hassan district, with a B report filed in another, highlighting the family's political influence. Suraj also faced scrutiny for not revealing details of his marriage in his 2021 election affidavit, which led to a petition alleging suppression of facts.

