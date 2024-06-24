THESE areas in Bengaluru will face power cut today and tomorrow; read this

Bengaluru will face power outages from 10 am to 4:30 pm today and tomorrow for emergency maintenance. Affected areas include Hennur Bande, HBR Layout, Kammanahalli, and surrounding neighbourhoods. BESCOM urges cooperation to ensure electrical infrastructure reliability and safety, aiming to prevent future disruptions.

Due to emergency maintenance work, Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, will experience power outages over the next two days. The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that many parts of the city will be without electricity from 10 am to 4:30 pm today and tomorrow. This power cut is essential to ensure the reliability and safety of the electrical infrastructure.

Several neighbourhoods across the city will be affected by this scheduled power interruption. Specifically, areas such as HBR Station and Hennur Station will face disruptions. BESCOM has detailed the list of affected areas to help residents prepare for the inconvenience.

Areas facing power cut today:

Residents of Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Christ Jayanthi College, K. Narayanpur, Bilishiwale, and Asha Township will be without power. Aishwarya Layout, Maruti Township, Nagargiri Township, K. Narayanapura Cross, B.D.S. Garden, and Kothanur will also experience outages. Other impacted areas include Anjanappa Layout, CSI Gate, Bairati Cross, Bairati Halli, Ever Green Layout, Kanaka Sri Layout, Geddela Halli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, and Trinity Fortune.

Residents near Michael School, B.H.K. Industries, Janaki Ram Layout, Waddar Palya, Anugrah Layout, Kaveri Layout, Atma Vidyanagar, Bairathi Halli, K.R.C., Cool Layout, Sangam Enclave, Bairati Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimmegowda Layout, Andhra Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Horamavu BBMP, Agra Village, and Patalamma Temple will also face power cuts. The outage will affect the areas around A.K.R. School, New Millennium School, Lakkamma Layout, Prakash Garden, Christine College Road, and surrounding regions.

Areas facing power cut tomorrow:

Tomorrow, power outages will affect H.B.R. 1st Block, 2nd Block, Yasinnagar, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Krishna Reddy Layout, and Teachers Colony. Additionally, H.B.R. 3rd Block, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ring Road, Service Road, K.K. Halli Village, CMR Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajpur, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindpura Main Road, Rashadnagar, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, K.G.Halli, and Govindapura Village will be without power.

Further affected areas include Vinobanagar, B.M.Layout, Arogamma Layout, Kaveri Garden, H.B.R. Layout 4th Block, Yasinnagar, 5th Block, H.B.R. Nagwara Main Road, Nagawara, N.J.K. Garments, Bairanakunte, Kuppuswamy Layout, HKBK College, 4th & 5th H.B.R. Layout, Vidya Sagar, Thanisandra, R.K. Hegdenagar, K. Narayanpur, NN.HALLI, BALAJI LAYOUT, PHASE 1 TO 3, Railway Mens Layout, B.D.S. Layout, Central Access, KK. Halli, Hennur Main Road, H.R.B.R. 3rd Block, Oil Mill Road, Aravindnagar, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Bethel Speight, AK Colony, H.R.B.R. 1st Block, 80 Adirasthe, C.M.R. Road, Karle, Hegdenagar, Nagenahalli, Police Quarters, Kempegowda Layout, Sabarinagar, K.M.T. Layout, Indian City, Noor Nagar, Bharat Mata Layout, Hidayat Nagar, Lidkar Colony, BMRCL, Gandhinagar, Kushalanagar, and Shampur Main Road.

BESCOM has appealed to all customers to cooperate during these power outages. The maintenance work is crucial for the city's electrical infrastructure and aims to prevent future disruptions.

