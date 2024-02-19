Janhvi Kapoor takes the internet by storm as she drops pictures in sequin beaded saree

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures draped in a saree and looked gorgeous.

Janhvi Kapoor is a true Gen Z fashion icon and the actress looks great in everything she wears, from enormous gowns to floor-length ethnics and even plain casuals.

She has a unique approach to fashion. Whether it's glitzy red-carpet appearances or informal candid outings, the actress never fails to turn heads.

Having said that, she recently dressed up in a stunning saree for an occasion in town and shared her pictures on social media.

Janhvi looked effortlessly gorgeous in a sequin beaded saree, leaving her wavy hair loose. She wore her million-dollar smile, striking the ideal combination of elegance and charm.

Kohl-rimmed eyes, hefty jewellery, and delicate makeup completed her outfit. She looked breathtakingly beautiful and undoubtedly gave out big fashion goals.



She wore white matching earrings and a bracelet and show off her toned hot body that took the internet by storm.