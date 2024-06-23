Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now husband and wife and the couple have finally shared pictures. The pair, who have been dating for years, chose a low-key registered marriage, with the civil ceremony held on Sunday evening at Sonakshi's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The newlywed Sonakshi took to Instagram to post a series of stunning photographs from her wedding day, offering admirers a glimpse into the ceremony. The couple, dressed in similar off-white clothes, look glowing as they smile in the photos. They're surrounded by their loved ones. The love-dipped photographs are full of laughter.

The post

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly met at a Salman Khan-hosted party. They later began dating but kept their relationship private. They made their romance official in 2023 when they attended Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's Eid celebration.

Latest Videos