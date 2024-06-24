Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP SHOCKER! 60-year-old man murders woman, dumps body parts inside 2 trains, arrested

    On June 6, the accused, Kamlesh Patel, reportedly lured the woman to his house while she was sitting at Ujjain railway station. The woman had left her home after an argument with her husband and was planning to travel to Mathura.

    A 60-year-old man was on Sunday (June 23) arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, murdering her, and dismembering her body before disposing of the parts in two trains, according to police officials.

    "Patel spiked her food with sleeping pills after bringing her to his house," said Railway Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori. "He attempted to rape her, but she woke up and raised an alarm. In a panic, Patel strangled her, dismembered her body, and disposed of the parts in the Indore-Nagda and Indore-Dehradun passenger trains."

    The gruesome incident came to light when the victim's hands and legs were found on June 10 in a train in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and the rest of her body was discovered on June 9 in a train in Indore.

    A missing person complaint was filed by the woman's family at Bilpank police station in Ratlam district on June 12, which helped in identifying the victim.

    Patel was arrested in Ujjain, and the knife used in the crime, along with other evidence, has been recovered, SP Kori added.

