This Valentine’s Day, Meghan Markle offered the clearest public look yet at her four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet. In a candid Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex shared a tender image of Prince Harry smiling as he held Lilibet in his arms. The photograph, taken in a grassy field at sunset, captured a warm and relaxed family moment.

Lilibet was seen clutching bright red balloons, adding a playful and festive touch to the scene. Alongside the image, Meghan wrote, “These two + Archie = my forever Valentines,” sealing the tribute with a red heart emoji. The post stood out because the couple have consistently chosen to keep their children’s lives largely private. It marked one of the rare occasions where Lilibet’s face was clearly visible, making it especially meaningful for followers.