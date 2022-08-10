Post-Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: From Kanye West celebrating to Pete seeking trauma therapy and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's breakup, Kanye West took a major dig at SNL's alum by posting 'death' of Skete Davidson. However, he later deleted it. On the other hand, Pete Davidson seeks trauma therapy due to 'negativity' on social media.

    For Pete Davidson, it's all about moving on. After rumours surfaced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split up after a 9-month whirlwind affair due to their long-distance situation and hectic schedules, a source is speaking out about how the comedian is handling their separation and moving on from his romance.

    "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim," an insider told ET, "but he is focused on the future in terms of his profession and personal life." According to the insider, the SNL alum's buddies are already attempting to connect him with other possible romantic partners. 

    "Those close to him are already trying to set him up on dates," the person claimed. Another insider informed the newspaper that the couple broke over the weekend because their "spark" had "faded."

    Meanwhile, the insider revealed information regarding their unexpected break "They had and still have a lot of chemistry, but she prefers to be alone and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be his buddy. She still believes he's the kindest and sweetest person on the planet, and there's no tension or weirdness between them anymore." 

    "She first thought it would be a fun affair, but it grew more serious when they spent so much time together," the insider stated, and "Kim wasn't feeling like she was eager to settle down with him just yet."

    Kanye West, aka Ye, shook the internet when he published a fake New York Times newspaper front page announcing the 'death' of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson. 

    However, he faced significant criticism on social media networks, driving him to delete the message. His message came two days after news of Kim and Pete's split broke the internet. He lamented Davidson's fabricated death. Kanye said on Instagram, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT THE AGE OF 28."

    After that, Pete Davidson reportedly sought trauma therapy due to 'negativity' from Kanye West's online attacks. According to People, a source informed how Kanye West's posts had impacted Davidson's mental health. 

    The source informed that Pete "has been in trauma therapy largely" due to threatening social media posts. However, Kim Kardashian supports Pete Davidson's decision to seek help.

    Pete Davidson's clothing choice did all the talking for the 28-year-old comedian. Davidson wore a graphic shirt with the words "What... I feel like s**t" on it, maybe hinting at how he genuinely feels following the rumoured breakup. 

