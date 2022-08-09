Who was Issey Miyake? Japanese fashion designer dies at 84; know his net worth and more

Iconic fashion designer of Japan, Issey Miyake, breathed his last on Friday, after battling liver cancer. The 84-year-old fashion designer was known for his experiments with traditional and modern techniques.

The world of fashion is in a deep state of mourning after the news of revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake’s death came to the fore. The 48-year-old fashion icon’s death was confirmed by his company on Tuesday.

Issey Miyake was a renowned name in the fashion world who was hugely popular for his perfume and innovative styles. For the unversed, Miyake’s global fashion brand is the one which has designed Steve Jobs' iconic turtleneck jumpers.

Issey Miyake bio, personal life and more: One of the most popular Japanese fashion designers, Issey Miyake was born in Hiroshima, Japan. He was a child when the atomic bomb attacks were carried out on Hiroshima. He survived the atomic attacks on the city as a child. Later, he moved to Paris and then to New York City. However, he once again returned to his homeland in Japan. Upon his return to Japan, Miyake set up his own fashion studio and started his label. Hos fashion studio was called the ‘Miyake Design Studio’.

Issey Miyake career and achievements: Over a career that spanned more than 50 years, Issey Miyake was known to experiment with modern and traditional techniques.

Issey Miyake death: According to the iconic fashion designer was suffering from liver cancer. He succumbed to cancer on Friday, at the age of 84. As per the reports, a private funeral was also held for the fashion designer.

Who was Issey Miyake? The Japanese fashion designer was born on April 22, 1938, in Japan. He was an awardee of the prestigious Kyoto Prize. As per media reports, Miyake’s mother had reportedly died from radiation exposure, three years after the Hiroshima attacks.

Issey Miyake Net Worth: He was one of the wealthiest fashion designers in the world. As per several reports, Miyake’s net worth was reported to be around $1.5 million.