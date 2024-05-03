After US campuses, now several pro-Palestine and pro-Israel face off at Australian university (WATCH)

Tensions flared as supporters of Israel and Gaza converged at a Sydney university in Australia on Friday, echoing the fervor of United States' college protests and Middle Eastern strife on a distant continent.

Tensions flared as supporters of Israel and Gaza converged at a Sydney university in Australia on Friday, echoing the fervor of United States' college protests and Middle Eastern strife on a distant continent. Amidst the tension, opposing demonstrators locked eyes, exchanging slogans and waving flags. Despite a handful of intense confrontations, the overall protest and counter-protest transpired without major incident. This event underscores the ripple effects of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, now in its seventh month, and the enduring divisions fueling culture wars in the United States, reaching across continents.

For the past 10 days, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have established a presence on the verdant lawn in front of the University of Sydney's grand Gothic sandstone building—a symbol of Australian academia. Dozens of tents adorned with banners and Palestinian flags now dot the landscape, drawing the attention of hundreds of protesters, including students and others, who vehemently oppose Israel's ground invasion and airstrikes on Gaza.

Deaglan Godwin, a 24-year-old student of arts and science and one of the camp's organizers, highlighted the influence of protests in the United States, viewing them both as a source of inspiration and a cautionary tale. Reflecting on the scenes at New York's Columbia University, where police crackdowns and mass arrests occurred, Godwin stated that they were motivated to establish their own camp.

He added that Columbia is "also now a warning, a warning that the government is willing to use quite lethal, brutal force in order to put down Palestinian protesters."

Similar to their counterparts in the United States, the protesters at Sydney University are advocating for the severance of ties with Israeli institutions and the rejection of funding from arms companies.

However, the university administration is wary of replicating the confrontational dynamics seen in the US. Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott has emphasized a commitment to freedom of expression and has refrained from calling for police intervention to dismantle the protest camp.

Notably, Australian police were notably absent even during Friday's protests, where around 100 pro-Israel counterprotesters faced off against approximately 400 demonstrators at the pro-Palestinian camp. Public order and riot squad vehicles remained parked out of sight on the periphery of the campus.

Security responsibilities fell to university guards, who maintained a light presence between the opposing groups, occasionally exchanging lighthearted banter despite their oversized high-visibility coats.

Meanwhile, curious onlookers, including some Chinese students, observed from the outskirts of the demonstration, while media outlets captured the unfolding scene. Amidst the crowd, a right-wing vlogger searched for any signs of confrontation or violence.

Similar to the situation in the United States, accusations of extremism have been directed at the pro-Palestinian protesters at Sydney University.

Concerns raised by Jewish groups highlight slogans referencing the "Zionist entity" and the phrase "from the river to the sea," which are seen as indicators of growing antisemitism.

In response, over a hundred Jewish and pro-Israeli demonstrators chose to march near the pro-Palestinian encampment on Friday, aiming to convey a message of safety for Jewish students on campus and asserting their right to be heard.

Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with "stop hate mate," they sang Israel's national anthem, "Hatikvah," and danced to the Australian pop classic "A Land Down Under."

David Treves, one of the protesters, expressed his hope that the march would demonstrate the diversity of perspectives on the Middle East conflict.

"I'm not looking to change people's opinion. I'm looking just to get them to think," he told AFP, voicing concern that the camp could incite the type of clashes seen in the United States.

"As long as it's legal, as long as within the law I have nothing against it. There is free speech in Australia" he said. "I wouldn't go and aggressively just remove the whole thing. But I don't want it to get out of hand," he added.

Among the counter-protesters, a small group wore tefillin—a symbol of orthodox and conservative Jewish practices—while another group of students donned keffiyeh scarves and performed the dabkeh, a traditional Levantine dance often seen at weddings.

When the various groups converged, a few individuals from each camp engaged in confrontations, exchanging slogans. However, the tension was swiftly diffused, averting any escalation of the situation.

