    Grease actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73; co-star John Travolta shares heartfelt tribute

    Olivia Newton-John was one of the most prominent pop performers of the 1970s, effortlessly charming generations with her hit 'Grease'. She passes away at the age of 73.

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer, noted for her breathy voice and beauty, died on Monday, August 08, according to her husband's statement. The news of her passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, who shared a statement on social media channels of Newton-John. 

    Tributes have been pouring in for the late four-time Grammy-winning star. Olivia was renowned as one of the biggest music artists of the 1970s, and her hit 'Grease' quickly enchanted generations. 

    "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling, wrote in a statement on the singer's official Instagram account.

    The statement further added, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

    Newton-John stated in May 2017 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress referred to herself as a "cancer thriver," noting that she had a full life despite her frightening diagnosis.

    Newton-acting John's career included the well-known and beloved Grease, in which she co-starred with John Travolta. Newton-John was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role.

    Hearing about the tragic news, John Travolta shared a heartfelt tribute for Newton and wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

