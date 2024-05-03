Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details

    According to court documents posted on the Delhi High Court's website, Tesla claims that the Indian company, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, continued in promoting its products under the "Tesla Power" brand, despite receiving a cease-and-desist notice in April 2022.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 8:34 PM IST

    Elon Musk's carmaker Tesla has filed a lawsuit against an Indian battery manufacturer for allegedly infringing on its trademark. The lawsuit, lodged in a New Delhi court, seeks damages and a permanent injunction against the company for using the brand name "Tesla Power" to market its products.

    During the court hearing, Tesla argued that the Indian firm had been advertising its products with names similar to "Tesla Power" despite being notified to desist. In response, the Indian company asserted that its primary focus was on manufacturing lead-acid batteries and had no plans to venture into electric vehicles.

    The judge granted the Indian company three weeks to provide written responses after it presented a set of documents in support of its defence.

    Tesla, headquartered in Delaware, accused the Indian company of using trade names such as "Tesla Power" and "Tesla Power USA." Court records included website screenshots indicating the existence of Tesla Power USA LLC, also based in Delaware, which purportedly had a significant presence in India.

    Tesla revealed to the judge that it became aware of the Indian company's use of its brand name in 2022 and made unsuccessful attempts to halt the infringement, prompting the legal action.

    The lawsuit surfaces in the wake of Elon Musk's cancelled visit to India in April, where he intended to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Musk's subsequent visit to China raised eyebrows in India, leading to speculations of a diplomatic snub.

    The case concerning the Tesla India trademark infringement is scheduled for its next hearing on May 22.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 8:34 PM IST
