Varsham to Ghilli: 8 must watch movies of Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan, a renowned Indian actress, gained fame in Tamil and Telugu cinema with hits like 'Varsham' and 'Ghilli.' Her talent continues to captivate audiences
A Telugu romantic action film directed by Sobhan, starring Trisha alongside Prabhas. The film was a commercial success and received critical acclaim for Trisha's performance
A Tamil action masala film directed by Dharani, starring Vijay and Trisha. This film was a blockbuster hit and helped Trisha gain immense popularity in Tamil cinema
A Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva, starring Siddharth and Trisha. Trisha's portrayal of the character Siri earned her widespread acclaim
A Tamil action film directed by Hari, featuring Suriya and Trisha. Trisha's performance as the female lead was praised by both critics and audiences
A Tamil romantic drama film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring Silambarasan and Trisha. Trisha received positive reviews for her role as the female lead
A Tamil romantic drama film directed by C. Prem Kumar, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Trisha's portrayal of the character Janu received widespread critical acclaim
A Tamil action drama film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Rajinikanth and Trisha. Trisha's role as the female lead was well-received by audiences and critics alike