    Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai; due to sudden illness

    Tamil superstar Vikram was expected to attend the Chennai trailer debut for his next movie Ponniyin Selvan, which is set to begin at 6 am. But he got suddenly unwell.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    Actor Vikram got suddenly unwell on Friday, July 8 and was taken to Chennai's Kauvery hospital. According to hospital authorities, the actor is stable and receiving treatment in a hospital as of the right moment. The leading man was expected to attend the Chennai trailer debut for his next movie Ponniyin Selvan, at 6 pm.

    According to media sources, the actor has reportedly been moved to a normal ward and is scheduled to be released later today. Although the cause of his discomfort has not yet been officially confirmed, fans have been wishing the famous actor a swift recovery.

    Also Read: What is 'face blindness' prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from?

    Wishing Chiyaan Vikram a speedy recovery through his social networking page, Sibi Sathyaraj posted, "Wishing #ChiyaanVikram a speedy recovery!Get well soon Dear sir ❤️‍🩹 🙏🏻" (sic)

    On the professional front, Vikram has several projects in development, some of which are now in various stages of production, including Cobra, a new film with director Pa Ranjith, and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. 

    He most recently appeared in the Karthik Subbaraj-directed film Mahaan, which also starred actor Dhruv Vikram, his son. Amazon Prime Video hosted the premiere of the movie there.


    Also Read: Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth's whopping FEE will shock you

    On August 11, his new movie Cobra is scheduled to premiere on huge screens. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, known for Imaikkaa Nodigal, is in charge of it. Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer, Srinidhi Shetty, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, and Miya George are also included in the cast. The first instalment of Ponniyin Selvan, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sarath Kumar, and Trisha, will be released on September 30.


     

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
