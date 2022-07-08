Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth's whopping FEE will shock you

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chris Hemsworth had a massive pay raise from his debut film to the release of Thor: Love and Thunder; we only all of our evaluations were as high as his

    Along with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, Thor Love and Thunder also feature Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, and Tessa Thompson, with Taika Waititi resuming directing duties following Thor Ragnarok's phenomenal success.
     

    The following Marvel film, Thor Love and Thunder is on the horizon. The Hollywood press has generally given Thor Love and Thunder highly positive reviews, with many writers unable to stop gushing over the film, which also stars Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, and Tessa Thompson.

    Natalie Portman has finally decided to return to the Thor films and reteam with Chris Hemsworth. Five years ago, the Oscar-winning actress played the love interest of the God of Thunder in Thor: The Dark World.
     

    Based on what we've heard, the most recent and likely final Thor movie starring Chris Hemsworth is Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth has now portrayed the famous role of Thor in as many as seven Marvel films. Hemsworth's Hollywood career had been in a rut before being cast in the role; his best-known role was arguably a little one in the incredible Star Trek remake directed by J.J. Abrams.
     

    According to reports, he received a whopping $20 million (roughly Rs. 150 crores) for Thor Love and Thunder instead of $150,000 (a little over Rs. 1 crore) for the first Thor film. This is the gold standard minimum ballpark any Hollywood actor or actress can command to be counted among the elite A-listers. 
     

    India's newest Thor movie is off to a great start, earning 18.60 crore net on day 1. Thor Love and Thunder also star Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, and Tessa Thompson in addition to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi once again takes the helm following the wildly successful Thor Ragnarok. Also Read: Thor: Love and Thunder: Hit or Flop?

    Thor: Love and Thunder split reviewers and fans in terms of its quality, but everyone can agree that Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor will always be a joy to see in the movies. Even in the MCU Phase 4 film, the Australian actor can be seen having a blast as Thor transforms from a dad-bod to a God-bod and embarks on one more interstellar quest. Also Read: Thor: Love and Thunder Day 1 Collection: Chris Hemsworth-starrer roars at box office

