Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth's whopping FEE will shock you

Chris Hemsworth had a massive pay raise from his debut film to the release of Thor: Love and Thunder; we only all of our evaluations were as high as his

Based on what we've heard, the most recent and likely final Thor movie starring Chris Hemsworth is Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth has now portrayed the famous role of Thor in as many as seven Marvel films. Hemsworth's Hollywood career had been in a rut before being cast in the role; his best-known role was arguably a little one in the incredible Star Trek remake directed by J.J. Abrams.



According to reports, he received a whopping $20 million (roughly Rs. 150 crores) for Thor Love and Thunder instead of $150,000 (a little over Rs. 1 crore) for the first Thor film. This is the gold standard minimum ballpark any Hollywood actor or actress can command to be counted among the elite A-listers.



India's newest Thor movie is off to a great start, earning 18.60 crore net on day 1. Thor Love and Thunder also star Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, and Tessa Thompson in addition to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi once again takes the helm following the wildly successful Thor Ragnarok. Also Read: Thor: Love and Thunder: Hit or Flop?