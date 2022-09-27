Aishwarya Rai to Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, here’s how much actors charged for Ponniyin Selvan I

Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the theatrical release of his upcoming film’ ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ on September 30. Ahead of the film’s release, take a look at how much the stars have charged for the periodical drama.

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Mani Ratnam's dream project ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is up for a theatrical release on Friday. With only a few days left for its release, the periodical drama stars actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyyan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj and others in key roles. A pan-India film, it will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

According to several reports, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ has been made on a humungous budget of Rs 500 crore. The film’s budget also comprises the huge pay cheques the actors have drawn as their fees for the film. Taka a look at their fees here will surely leave you shell-shocked.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya will be seen in a double role in Mani Ratnam’s film. She will be playing Nandini as well as Sara Arjun in the movie. For this, the actor has reportedly charged Rs 10 crores.

Chiyyan Vikram: One of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry, Vikram will be seen as ‘Karikalan’ in the film. Per the reports, he has charged Rs 12 crores for the film.

Trisha Krishnan: Trisha has been roped in to play the character of Kundavai's princess and has reportedly charged Rs 2.5 crores for ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’.

Jayam Ravi: Another famous actor from the South film industry, Jayam will be seen in the role of ‘Arulmozhivarman’. The actor has reportedly charged a fee of Rs 8 crore.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita, who was last seen in Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’, will also be seen in a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s film. The actor has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the film.

Prakash Raj: He will play the character of ‘Sundar Chola’. Actor Prakash Raj, who is popular in the South as well as the Hindi film industry, has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the film.

Aishwarya Lekshmi: Aishwarya has reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore to play the character of ‘Punguzhali’ in the film.

Karthi: Actor Karthi will be seen in the role of ‘Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan’. She has reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’.

Prabhu Periya Velar: The popular South actor, who will play the character of ‘Boothi Vikramkesari’ has reportedly charged Rs 1.25 crore as his fee for the film.