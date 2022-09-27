Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai to Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, here’s how much actors charged for Ponniyin Selvan I

    Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the theatrical release of his upcoming film’ ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ on September 30. Ahead of the film’s release, take a look at how much the stars have charged for the periodical drama.

    Ponniyin Selvan I Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Chiyaan Vikram Trisha Krishnan here is how much actors charged for Mani Ratnam film drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    One of the most-awaited films of the year, Mani Ratnam's dream project ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is up for a theatrical release on Friday. With only a few days left for its release, the periodical drama stars actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyyan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj and others in key roles. A pan-India film, it will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

    According to several reports, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ has been made on a humungous budget of Rs 500 crore. The film’s budget also comprises the huge pay cheques the actors have drawn as their fees for the film. Taka a look at their fees here will surely leave you shell-shocked.

    ALSO READ: Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone? Here's what 365 days star has to say

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya will be seen in a double role in Mani Ratnam’s film. She will be playing Nandini as well as Sara Arjun in the movie. For this, the actor has reportedly charged Rs 10 crores.

    Chiyyan Vikram: One of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry, Vikram will be seen as ‘Karikalan’ in the film. Per the reports, he has charged Rs 12 crores for the film.

    Trisha Krishnan: Trisha has been roped in to play the character of Kundavai's princess and has reportedly charged Rs 2.5 crores for ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’.

    Jayam Ravi: Another famous actor from the South film industry, Jayam will be seen in the role of ‘Arulmozhivarman’. The actor has reportedly charged a fee of Rs 8 crore.

    Also Read: Chris Hemsworth in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film? Here's what we know

    Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita, who was last seen in Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’, will also be seen in a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s film. The actor has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the film.

    Prakash Raj: He will play the character of ‘Sundar Chola’. Actor Prakash Raj, who is popular in the South as well as the Hindi film industry, has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the film.

    Aishwarya Lekshmi: Aishwarya has reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore to play the character of ‘Punguzhali’ in the film.
    Karthi: Actor Karthi will be seen in the role of ‘Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan’. She has reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’.

    Prabhu Periya Velar: The popular South actor, who will play the character of ‘Boothi Vikramkesari’ has reportedly charged Rs 1.25 crore as his fee for the film.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone? Here's what 365 days star has to say RBA

    Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone? Here's what 365 days star has to say

    Priyanka Chopra marks Daughter's Day with Daughter Malti's latest picture-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra marks Daughter's Day with baby Malti's latest picture-take a look

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's O Sajna 'even better' than Falguni Pathak's song RBA

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's O Sajna 'even better' than Falguni Pathak's song

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list RBA

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list

    Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Wedding update: Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench to attend the event? RBA

    Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Wedding update: Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench to attend the event?

    Recent Stories

    World Tourism Day + Navratri: Vaishno Devi to Kolkata - Indian Cities to celebrate religion, cultures, food SUR

    World Tourism Day + Navratri: Vaishno Devi to Kolkata - Indian Cities to celebrate religion, cultures, food

    Sthree Sakthi SS-332 Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Live 2022 Winners List Prizes

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-332 draw today at 3pm

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28 - adt

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: England has come together this week - Gareth Southgate after Germany draw-ayh

    Nations League: 'England has come together this week' - Gareth Southgate after Germany draw

    Pictures Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in SEXY low-cut blouse paired with golden lehenga RBA

    Pictures: Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in SEXY low-cut blouse paired with golden lehenga

    Recent Videos

    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon