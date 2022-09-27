Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone? Here's what 365 days star has to say

    Italian actor Michele Morrone's PR discloses the actor thought Khloe Kardashian was "very nice" during their first meeting in Milan during the fashion week. Read more

    Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone? Here's what 365 days star has to say RBA
    At the Dolce & Gabbana presentation during Milan Fashion Week, the 365 Days actress Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian were photographed posing for a cuddly photo together, sparking romance rumours online. Fans quickly started to ship the couple after seeing the cosy moment in the photo and video, which quickly went popular on social media.

    The Italian actor's representatives recently stated the same emphasising that there is no romance developing between the two. At the same time, Khloe chose not to comment on the dating rumours that surfaced following her viral moment with Morrone. According to TMZ, Michele's representatives issued a statement claiming that Khloe and Michele had their first encounter while both were present at Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show this past weekend.

    The statement said, "With regard to Morrone and Kardashian's encounter, Michele thought Khloe was "really kind," but there is no other information regarding their connection. As Kim Kardashian unveiled her Ciao Kim line at the Dolce & Gabbana presentation on Saturday, Michele and Khloe were photographed speaking while seated next to one other, which sparked romance rumours between the two women.

    Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her second child through a surrogate to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the child most recently made an appearance on The Kardashians' Season 2 premiere. Khloe expressed her fear of internet criticism in a moving social media post that she released after the premiere of the first episode, but she was affected by the encouraging responses from fans.
     

