Chris Hemsworth in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film? Here's what we know

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 2:56 PM IST

    Around the world, there is no need to introduce SS Rajamouli. The creative director is someone who conducts work on his terms since they always approach films in a specific way. The number of movies he made throughout his career is comparatively less, but the effect those films had on Indian cinema and international cinema is beyond comprehension.

    Rajamouli, who managed to sign Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of Hollywood's biggest entertainment companies, is again making news due to a ludicrous rumour. Although we secretly hope the rumour is true, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli fans are now going bonkers over the most recent story.

    There are reports that the one and only Chris Hemsworth, a.k.a. Thor, may appear in SS Rajamouli's forthcoming movie starring Mahesh Babu. Several entertainment blogs and Tweets have reported that Rajamouli is interested in bringing Chris Hemsworth to the local cinema despite having committed to overseas partnerships.

    We don't have any information about these rumours or any responses from the people concerned. The revelation, however, sent netizens into a tizzy, and many could not help but remark on their responses. According to reports, SSMB 29 is a straight-up action-adventure movie set in the past with a setting of dense woods, lakes, and enigmatic avenues. There were rumours that Alia Bhatt and Rajamouli might work together again after RRR for a substantial part in this movie.

    SSMB 29 is anticipated to begin production in 2023 and is expected to spend around two years in post-production due to the film's extensive graphic material and visual effects requirements.

    On the other side, Mahesh Babu is occupied with the SSMB 28 filming under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The film's main actress is Pooja Hegde, while S Thaman is in charge of the soundtrack.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
