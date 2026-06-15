PM Narendra Modi, on his historic first-ever visit to Slovakia, complimented Slovak PM Robert Fico's jacket, revealing he had gifted it. The two leaders' jacket colours coincidentally matched during their meeting aboard a ship in Bratislava.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the jacket of the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, during his historic visit to Slovakia on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his Instagram handle of his meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico aboard a ship. During the interaction, PM Modi pointed out the colour of PM Fico's jacket, noting that it appeared to match his own. While sharing the video, PM Modi wrote, "I think Prime Minister Fico looks great in this jacket. Prime Minister Fico wore a jacket I had gifted him. And, coincidentally, our jacket colours matched today!" View this post on Instagram

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Historic Visit and Ceremonial Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since it gained independence in 1993. He received a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at Bratislava as he began the second leg of his European visit.

PM Modi also met with his Slovakian counterpart, Robert Fico, at Bratislava Castle for their bilateral engagement. The two leaders also visited an art exhibition ahead of their talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those present in the Indian delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.

A Warm, Traditional Slovak Greeting

PM Modi was received by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar at the airport on Sunday evening and accorded a symbolic, traditional Slovak greeting- the offering of bread and salt. The reception for PM Modi included the Kopaniciarik children's folk ensemble from the Myjava region, dressed in vibrant, traditional Slovak attire, who performed a lively folk dance.

In another post on X, PM Modi shared snippets from the captivating performance, stating, "Folk traditions such as these help preserve one's culture and history." He also expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their warmth and affection as he arrived as India's first PM to visit the country, highlighting that such gestures reflect the enduring bonds that connect the people and strengthen the India-Slovakia friendship.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Prime Minister Modi is in Slovakia on a three-day visit at the invitation of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and the Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. (ANI)