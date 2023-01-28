'Pathaan' box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's film witnesses first significant dip on Friday

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, earned roughly Rs 130 crore in its first two days, and early indications indicate that the film earned Rs 35-36 crore on its third day, according to Box Office India.

The movie, which managed to hover above the Rs 50 crore barrier for two days, allegedly suffered a decline in box office statistics on its third day. According to sources on boxofficeindia.com, early estimations are about Rs 35-36 crore.

Pathaan during weekend:

According to reports, Pathaan might earn Rs 250 crore nett across domestic markets by the end of Sunday, owing to the 5-day long weekend. If Pathaan succeeds, it will be a watershed moment for Hindi cinema's box office.

Also Read: Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

Pathaan has already broken several records in the three days since its release. On Day 3, the film continued its momentum, and fans flocked to the theatres in great numbers to see the action flick. Pathaan's Friday collections were spectacular, setting the tone for even higher statistics on Saturday and Sunday.

Pathaan all set for Rs 300cr mark

Pathaan grossed Rs 219 crore globally in the two days following its January 25 release. While it collected Rs 106 crore on Day 1, the receipts increased somewhat on Day 2, which was also a Republic Day holiday, and reached the Rs 113 crore milestone. The film's total two-day international revenues were at Rs 219 crore. This is an unparalleled figure in the history of Hindi cinema. On Day 3, the film maintained its hold on the crowd, as fans flocked to witness SRK's swag in a never-before-seen avatar.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan

According to Taran Adarsh, Pathaan collected Rs 14 crore at national multiplex networks PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis as of 6 p.m. on Friday. The collections will increase in the evening because most screens will be packed. He characterised the film's performance on a non-holiday as 'amazing'.

Pathaan's Box Office India report

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is performing exceptionally well in mainstream circuits. The collection momentum in the Hindi belts is strong, and it will only get better from here. According to a Box Office India report, Pathaan's box office performance demonstrates that celebrity does not fade even if some of SRK's films do not perform well. The film has also given new life to single screens across India, particularly in the north.