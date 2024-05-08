Viral video: CCTV captures dog attacking, biting girl in Noida housing society lift (WATCH)

The video shows a girl in a lift being attacked by what appears to be a pet dog as the lift opens for a few seconds on one of the floors. As soon as the lift opened, the dog jumped on the girl and bit her.

A girl was brutally attacked by a dog at a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The video of the horrific incident went viral on social media. The event was captured on CCTV and occurred at the Lotus 300 Society in Noida's Sector 107.

The video shows a girl in an elevator being attacked by what looks to be a pet dog when the door opens briefly on one floor. As soon as the elevator doors opened, the dog leaped on the girl and bit her.

The girl was startled and pushed back by the dog, grasping her hand in pain. A guy, who looks to be the dog's owner, is also seen shooing it away and eventually kicking it out of the elevator. The lift doors briefly close before reopening, and the dog scurries back in. However, it moves away as the gates shut. This is one of the many dog attacks that have been happening in the area lately.

The girl can be seen shaking with fear and checking her arm for the wound. At one point, she wipes her tears with her T-shirt. When the lift reaches the ground floor, she exits. No statements have been made by the society or the police regarding the incident so far.

In April, another similar incident involving a German Shepherd charging at a six-year-old girl riding her bike within an apartment complex in Ghaziabad was reported.



Latest Videos