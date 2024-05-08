Entertainment

Hoichoi to Netflix- OTT platforms to watch Rabindranath Tagore stories

Here are seven platforms where you might find Rabindranath Tagore-inspired movies available for streaming online

Hoichoi

Hoichoi is a Bengali on-demand video streaming platform that offers a wide range of Bengali content, including movies, web series, and music.
 

Netflix

While the availability of Rabindranath Tagore-inspired films may vary depending on your region, you may find some titles available for streaming on this platform.
 

Amazon Prime Video

You may find Rabindranath Tagore-inspired films, particularly those with English subtitles, available for streaming on this platform.
 

YouTube

You may find Rabindranath Tagore-inspired movies available for rent or purchase on YouTube, or you might come across some titles that are available for free with advertisements.
 

Hotstar

Hotstar is a popular Indian streaming platform that offers a variety of movies, TV shows, sports, and news content.

Zee5

Zee5 is a digital entertainment platform that offers a diverse range of Indian and international content, including movies, TV shows, and original series. 

Eros Now

Eros Now is a subscription-based streaming platform that offers a wide selection of Indian movies, TV shows, music videos, and more.

