    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Former contestant Shweta Menon enters house as second challenger; WATCH

    Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shweta Menon will be the second guest at the house. The Bigg Boss clarified that Shwetha will enter the house as Princess Alexandra of the Bosanka dynasty.

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has entered its 9th week with an interesting task. The BB Hotel task, which was first introduced in season 5, started yesterday in season 6. The show welcomed season 1 winner Sabumon on Tuesday as a challenger. At the same, the second challenger will be entering the BB Hotel today. 

     

    Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shweta Menon will be the second guest at the house. The Bigg Boss clarified that Shwetha will enter the house as Princess Alexandra of the Bosanka dynasty. Asianet has shared the promo of her entry today.

    The promo also showed Shweta keeping a gem in a small box. Finally, Shweta chooses the den room for her accommodation. In the promo, Shweta stated that no one could enter the room and take her belongings. At the same time, the Bigg Boss audience is curious about who will be the challengers after Sabu and Shweta. 

    Ranjith Kumar and Dr Robin were the challengers of last season's hotel task. It is reported that more than one challenger will come home this time. 
    This task will decide the members of the next power team. 

